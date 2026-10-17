BERLIN: Luis Diaz hit a hat-trick as Bayern Munich pummelled a listless RB Leipzig 6-1 at home on Saturday to climb to the top of the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund had edged ahead of Freiburg into top spot after their earlier draw at Union Berlin, but Bayern responded in typically ruthless fashion to take the summit.

The dominant display was Bayern’s best performance of the season and will boost their confidence days out from Wednesday’s home Champions League clash with English champions Arsenal.

Diaz had faced criticism after four league games without a goal but the Colombian sparked to life to terrorize Leipzig defender Lukas Klostermann down the left.

In his 100th Bundesliga match, Harry Kane scored a goal and laid on two assists as he pulled the strings from deep while Aleksandar Pavlovic and Michael Olise also got on the scoresheet.

Confined to his chair with a hip complaint, Bayern coach Vincent Kompany produced a masterclass against opposite number Martin Demichelis, his former Manchester City teammate.

Bayern have now won their past three games against Leipzig by a combined scoreline of 17-1.

Bayern had drawn their past two matches, a rare run of middling form for the German giants, but shook off the funk early, with Diaz, Pavlovic and Olise putting the hosts in control before half-time.

Diaz scored either side of a Kane tap-in after the break, with the England captain withdrawn before the hour mark ahead of old rivals Arsenal’s visit.

Leipzig’s Andrija Maksimovic got on the board with a late consolation in stoppage time.