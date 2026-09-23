MADRID: Former Mexico coach Javier Aguirre will return to Spain to take over at La Liga strugglers Valencia, the club announced on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old led co-hosts Mexico to the 2026 World Cup last 16, where they lost to England, to cap his third spell in charge of his national team.

Aguirre last coached in Spain with Real Mallorca, whom he led to their first Copa del Rey final in 21 years before leaving in 2024.

“The Mexican coach joins until the end of the current season and the club will have an option to extend his contract for one additional season,” Valencia said in a statement.

Valencia have mustered just four points from their opening seven league matches of the season to sit second-bottom in the table.

The club, owned by Singaporean billionaire Peter Lim, sacked previous coach Carlos Corberan and CEO Ron Gourlay earlier this month.

The six-time Spanish champions — lastly in 2004 under Rafael Benitez — have not finished higher than ninth in La Liga since the 2018/19 season.

Valencia fans have protested heavily against Lim and his son Kiat, who has been club president since March 2025.

Aguirre has previously coached Leganes, Espanyol and Real Zaragoza in Spain.

He took Osasuna to a surprise Champions League qualification with a fourth-placed La Liga finish in 2006 before leaving for Atletico Madrid.

He has also coached the Japan and Egypt national teams.