JOHANNESBURG: High-profile coaches Herve Renard and Carlos Queiroz face each other on Thursday when Ivory Coast host Ghana as 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying kicks off.

This blockbuster west African showdown in Bouake between former champions is the highlight of the 24 matchday one fixtures.

Ghana have won the AFCON four times, but not since 1982. Renard led Ivory Coast to the second of their three African titles 11 years ago.

Renard also won the AFCON with Zambia in 2012 — one of the biggest shocks in the history of the 69-year competition.

Queiroz came closest to AFCON glory in 2022 with Egypt, who lost the final after a penalty shootout against Senegal. He watched from the stand due to a suspension.

After working with clubs in France, England and Vietnam, Renard has concentrated on national teams, also coaching Angola, Morocco, Saudi Arabia twice, France women and Tunisia.

He took charge of Tunisia at the 2026 World Cup after fellow Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi was axed following a 5-1 hiding from Sweden. They also lost to Japan and the Netherlands under Renard.

Ivory Coast did not renew the contract of 2024 AFCON-winning coach Emerse Fae after a last-32 World Cup loss to Norway, paving the way for Renard to return.

The Queiroz CV includes managing Real Madrid and he has been assistant twice to former Manchester United boss Alex Ferguson.

He took charge of Ghana just before the 2026 World Cup, transforming a struggling team into a combative, defensively strong unit. They were the only team to hold England goalless.

That defensive resilience is set to be tested again in the Ivory Coast, with the strike force options of Renard including Yan Diomande of Real Madrid and Bazoumana Toure of Newcastle.

A blow for Ghana was the withdrawal of injured Mohammed Kudus. The inventive Tottenham Hotspur midfielder also missed the World Cup.

- Vieira setback -

Only four of the 10 coaches who began the 2026 World Cup in charge of African qualifiers remain — Queiroz, Hossam Hassan of Egypt, Mohamed Ouahbi of Morocco and Sebastien Desabre of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Those who quit, retired or were fired include Renard, Lamouchi, Fae, Vladimir Petkovic of Algeria, Hugo Broos of South Africa, Pape Thiaw of Senegal and Bubista of Cape Verde.

Patrick Vieira, a 1998 World Cup winner with France, has replaced Thiaw. His debut for Senegal has suffered a setback due to the lack of an international-standard stadium in the country.

Instead of hosting Mozambique on Friday, they will travel to the southern Africa nation for a match that may prove more challenging than the ranking gap of 85 places suggests.

Vieira must do without two of the four stars who have been the core of the team. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has retired and striker Sadio Mane is injured.

Center-back Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Idrissa Gueye remain for Senegal, who beat Morocco in the 2026 final only to be stripped of the title.

Most of the Senegalese team temporarily left the field to protest an added-time penalty awarded to Morocco, which was missed after a lengthy delay.

Senegal have appealed the decision to declare Morocco champions. It will be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on October 8.

Pitso Mosimane gets a second chance as coach of South Africa after being sacked at midnight following a 2014 World Cup qualifying draw with Ethiopia.

He has since excelled at club level, winning the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa and twice with Al Ahly of Egypt.

South Africa will lack injured defenders Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Khuliso Mudau on Saturday in Soweto against Guinea, who boast a prolific scorer in Serhou Guirassy from Borussia Dortmund.

Bubista worked wonders with Cape Verde at the World Cup. They held eventual champions Spain and took Argentina to extra time.

He has joined Moroccan club Renaissance Berkane and assistant Humberto Bettencourt takes over. Cape Verde are away to Mali on Friday.