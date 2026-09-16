MADRID: Atletico Madrid thrashed Osasuna 4-0 on Wednesday to move third in La Liga and build some form ahead of Sunday’s derby clash against rivals Real Madrid.

Jonathan David, Lee Kang-in, Robin Le Normand and Alex Baena’s goals helped Diego Simeone’s side cruise to a comfortable home victory.

They were without injured striker Julian Alvarez but it did not matter after they secured a second straight win to cut the gap on top two Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The comfortable victory was important for an Atletico side with lots of new faces still bedding in, after two defeats in their three matches prior.

Ademola Lookman fired over and Lee was denied by Osasuna stopper Aitor Fernandez as Atletico started well. At the other end Rojiblancos goalkeeper Jan Oblak made a fine save to deny Raul Garcia.

David fired Atletico ahead midway through the first half with a quick reaction to finish off a rebound after his first shot was saved following enterprising work by Alejandro Grimaldo on the right wing.

It was the Canada international’s second goal for the club after scoring his first on Sunday to help Atletico beat Real Sociedad and get back on track after losing against Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool.

Baena whistled a shot from distance narrowly wide as Atletico hunted for a second goal.

It came early in the second half, with David teeing up Lee to drill into the bottom corner. Le Normand claimed Atletico’s third in the 63rd minute with an emphatic finish after a corner was cleared into his path.

Johnny Cardoso created the fourth for Baena with a perfect pass for the playmaker to sweep home to finish the rout.

Sevilla rose to fourth, level on 13 points with Atletico, with a 1-0 win at Deportivo La Coruna.

Miguel Sierra opened the scoring for the Andalucians and Depor could not fight back, particularly after Angelino’s red card before the hour mark for a high tackle from behind.

Later Wednesday La Liga leaders Barcelona host promoted side Racing Santander, aiming to extend their 100 percent start to the season, while Levante host Athletic Bilbao.

On Tuesday Real Madrid pulled level with the Catalan giants with a 3-2 win at Elche, snatched with a 91st-minute goal by Carlos Espi.