LONDON: Joao Pedro has withdrawn from the Brazil squad because of injury.

The Brazilian soccer federation said on Wednesday that the Chelsea striker would be replaced by Fluminense’s Martinelli.

Joao Pedro had been selected for the upcoming friendly matches against Australia and India after he was a surprise omission from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for this year’s World Cup.

Brazil’s federation did not say what Joao Pedro’s injury was.

He has made an outstanding start to the season, scoring three goals in six games in all competitions. He was named Premier League player of the month for August.

Chelsea have not confirmed Joao Pedro’s injury, but he played the full match and scored in a 2-2 draw with Hull last weekend.

Chelsea play Brentford in their last game before the international break on Friday.

Brazil’s games against Australia and India at the end of the month are the first since their disappointingly early exit from the World Cup, after losing to Norway in the round of 16.

There was surprise among some when Joao Pedro was left out for the World Cup despite his impressive form for Chelsea, which saw him named club player of the season.

Brazil icon Neymar was selected but made little impact, making just two appearances as a substitute.