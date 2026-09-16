WASHINGTON: The United States on Wednesday gave Venezuela a positive assessment on its cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking, even as the country remains on the US list of major drug-producing or transit countries.

Since then-president Nicolas Maduro was captured in a US raid in January, President Donald Trump has sought to revive relations with Caracas and supported interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro’s former vice president.

Rodriguez has effectively done Washington’s bidding, opening up her country’s mining, electricity and oil sectors to US-led foreign and private capital.

“In Venezuela, thanks to my Administration’s arrest and removal of former illegitimate dictator and drug trafficker Nicolas Maduro, we are already seeing the results of growing cooperation with the country’s interim government against cartels,” Trump said in a statement.

“Given the positive steps taken under interim President Delcy Rodriguez, I have determined Venezuela should no longer be designated as having failed demonstrably to fulfill its drug control commitments.”

Venezuela is among more than 20 countries on the US list of major drug-producing or transit countries.

The US identified four countries — Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma and Colombia — for failing to make “substantial efforts” to combat drug trafficking.

Trump said he was confident that under the recently elected right-wing President Abelardo de la Espriella, Colombia “is poised to resume its place as our foremost security partner in the hemisphere.”

Washington also singled out Brazil, calling it “a hub for global cocaine flows.”