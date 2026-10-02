- The bank said the project would improve road safety and transport infrastructure, while boosting economic integration and social cohesion in the region
TUNIS: The Islamic Development Bank has approved €335.49 million ($391 million) in financing for Tunisia to extend the motorway network in the country’s northwest.
The project will extend the motorway network to the provinces of Kef and Jendouba, improving connectivity and transport links and supporting regional development, TAP state news agency quoted the bank as saying.
The bank said the project would also improve road safety and transport infrastructure, while boosting economic integration and social cohesion in the region.