MILAN, Italy: AC Milan held off Atalanta with a 3-2 win in Serie A on Sunday, while Cesc Fabregas’s Como ended their winless streak with a 3-1 victory at lowly Fiorentina.

Goncalo Ramos, Adrien Rabiot and Mario Gila netted for Ruben Amorim’s side as they climbed to fourth in the table on 15 points.

Gianluca Gaetano and Nikola Krstovic pulled two back for the visitors in the second half but it was too little, too late for Atalanta as they succumbed to a fourth defeat of the campaign.

After Milan racked up four goals in a comprehensive Champions League win away to RB Leipzig midweek, it was another promising attacking display, but Amorim will be disappointed with his charges’ sloppiness at the back.

Club-record signing Ramos converted from the spot after 24 minutes to get Milan up and running at the San Siro, before France midfielder Rabiot wrongfooted Atalanta goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi to double the lead shortly before half-time.

Ramos had a spot-kick saved by Carnesecchi but a close-range header from Gila from the resulting corner on 57 minutes made the points look safe, until Atalanta sparked to life.

Gaetano benefited from flat-footed defending to steer past Mike Maignan from inside the six-yard box to get Atalanta on the scoreboard in the 66th minute.

Milan then had to endure a nervous final 10 minutes when Krstovic was given too much space in the box and Raoul Bellanova picked him out to sweep the ball home.

In Tuscany, first-half goals by Mattia Liberali and Nico Paz put Como in charge, before Marin Pongracic halved the deficit shortly before the interval.

Anastasios Douvikas netted early in the second period to put to bed any hope of a Florentine comeback and keep the hosts locked in the relegation zone on four points.

For Como it was a first win in four matches in all competitions, going back over the international break to mid-September.

After a strong start to the campaign, Como’s charge stalled with a 2-0 loss at Frosinone, followed by a goalless draw at home to 10-man Roma and Wednesday’s 3-2 reversal away to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

“We played a very complete game,” Fabregas said. “There are risks when you play the way we do. There’s no such thing as perfect tactics.”

Earlier, Lecce won 3-0 at Udinese, with Kialonda Gaspar, Konan N’Dri and Jamil Siebert all finding the net.

Lazio travel to Juventus in Sunday’s final match, where a win would take the Romans level on 19 points with Inter Milan atop the table.