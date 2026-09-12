ROME: Belgium winger Diego Moreira scored twice as AC Milan recovered from two goals down to hold early season Serie A pace-setters Lazio 2-2 in Rome on Saturday.

Moreira came off the bench at half-time and hauled Milan level after Matteo Cancellieri and Tijjani Noslin had given the hosts the lead at the interval.

Despite losing their 100 percent record having started the season with three wins, Gennaro Gattuso’s side move to the top of the table.

Ruben Amorim’s Milan are fourth on eight points, after also drawing last weekend at Juventus.

“We weren’t in the game at all in the first half, we lacked energy and we gave them too much space,” said Amorim.

“After the break, we were a totally different team, the game was turned on its head but we still have a lot of work to do.”

Cancellieri opened his account for the campaign after just 10 minutes after connecting with a Mattia Zaccagni cross.

A dominant Lazio had good chances to pull further clear before Noslin doubled their lead after 39 minutes with a close-range finish.

Ex-Manchester United boss Amorim attempted to stem the tide by making three substitutions at half-time, bringing on US playmaker Christian Pulisic and Moreira.

Amorim’s changes bore fruit after 65 minutes as 22-year-old Moreira volleyed home to halve the deficit.

Less than two minutes later, the former Strasbourg player equalized for Milan with a fierce strike from outside the box, but neither side could find a late winner.

Atalanta welcome Cagliari in Saturday’s final game, while Genoa picked up their first point in a 1-1 draw with Frosinone.

Champions Inter Milan host Udinese on Monday, with Roma heading to Torino and Como at home to Parma. Inter and Roma have both won each of their first three matches.