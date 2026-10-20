PARIS, France: Holders Paris Saint-Germain made it three wins from three in this season’s Champions League, beating Barcelona 4-2 thanks to late goals from Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz on Tuesday, while Liverpool clinched a dramatic comeback victory over Villarreal.

Phil Foden scored a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed AEK Athens 5-1, while there were also much-needed wins for Roma and Napoli.

PSG kept their place at the top of the early league-phase table, but could yet count the cost of injuries suffered by Ousmane Dembele, Marquinhos and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona twice levelled against the two-time defending champions, but were ultimately well beaten as they slipped to their first defeat of the season.

Hansi Flick’s men had won their previous 11 games in all competitions this term.

Kvaratskhelia hit the post, Dembele hobbled off and Ferran Torres was denied by Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia in a fast-paced opening.

PSG took a deserved lead in the 38th minute as Desire Doue collected the ball outside the area and thumped a shot into the bottom corner.

Garcia made another excellent save shortly after the break from Achraf Hakimi, before Xavi Espart burst through to level for Barca against the run of play.

Kvaratskhelia and Marquinhos both pulled up injured within seconds of each other and had to leave the field.

The home team continued to press, though, and Lucas Hernandez restored their advantage 18 minutes from time with a brilliant header, shortly after former Barcelona forward Torres hit the post.

Lamine Yamal powered past Warren Zaire-Emery to equalize again seven minutes later.

But Vitinha hammered home from outside the box in the 81st minute and Ruiz’s tap-in gave Luis Enrique’s team a second straight 4-2 Champions League win after seeing off Man City by the same scoreline last week.

Liverpool's English midfielder #53 James McConnell (R) outruns a challenge from Villarreal's Spanish striker #22 Ayoze Perez Gutierrez during the UEFA Champions League football match between Liverpool and Villareal at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on October 20, 2026. (AFP)

Liverpool fight back

Liverpool battled back from two goals down to also maintain their 100-percent record by edging out Villarreal 4-3 at Anfield.

Liverpool fell behind in the fourth minute when Georges Mikautadze pounced on a terrible error from Virgil van Dijk, before Villarreal defender Sergi Cardona strolled through their defense to make it two.

Alexis Mac Allister pulled one back for the hosts nine minutes before half-time by heading in Kostas Tsimikas’s corner.

Andoni Iraola’s men were level in first-half added time through Ronald Araujo’s back-post header after Cardona inexplicably left Rio Ngumoha’s cross.

Mac Allister completed the turnaround by firing in from Ngumoha’s square pass, and half-time substitute Florian Wirtz’s first goal of the season gave the Reds some breathing space.

Tani Oluwaseyi set up a nervy finish for Iraola, but Liverpool held on.

At the Etihad, Elliot Anderson put Manchester City in front with his first goal for the club, tapping in a 12th-minute opener after Enzo Fernandez’s free-kick bounced back off the crossbar.

Phil Foden made it two goals in as many games after scoring against Ipswich at the weekend, but AEK halved the deficit early in the second half through Stavros Pilios.

Rayan Cherki capped a fine individual performance by sweeping in City’s third in the 57th minute.

Foden later fired in his second and third goals in a comprehensive victory, despite Erling Haaland being rested after picking up a knock at the weekend.

AS Roma's Dutch forward #14 Donyell Malen kicks and scores a penalty during the UEFA Champions League - 1st round day 3 football match between AS Roma and Slovan Bratislava at the Olympic Stadium in Rome on October 20, 2026. (AFP)

Respite for Serie A clubs

Roma eased to their first Champions League win since 2019 as the capital club brushed aside pointless Slovan Bratislava 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

All four Serie A clubs in the competition lost last week, but Napoli made it two wins from two on Tuesday for the Italian sides.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men were twice pegged back by Bodo/Glimt but eventually got the better of the Norwegians in a 4-3 thriller, as Scott McTominay scored a brace.

Atletico Madrid played out a 1-1 draw with Stuttgart in Germany, despite playing much of the second half with 10 men.

Borussia Dortmund ended a run of four straight away defeats in the Champions League with a 2-1 win over Sabah in Baku.

Fenerbahce suffered another setback after last week’s humiliating 6-0 loss at Aston Villa, blowing a two-goal lead to be held 2-2 at home by Slavia Prague.

PSV Eindhoven clinched their first victory with a 1-0 success at Porto.