BARCELONA: Raphinha has agreed to a new contract with Barcelona that will keep the Brazil forward at the Spanish club through 2030.

Barcelona announced the new deal with their leading scorer on Thursday.

His prior deal was through 2028.

Raphinha will continue playing at the Spotify Camp Nou. 🏟️ https://t.co/fhRyXDgFTB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 5, 2026

Raphinha, 29, has emerged as a world-class player since joining Barcelona from Leeds in 2022.

He has helped Barcelona win three Spanish league titles, including the past two, excelling up front along with Lamine Yamal.

He is having an exceptional season after becoming the team’s striker. He has scored 19 times in 13 games across all competitions, including a La Liga-leading 15 goals.