BASINGSTOKE, England: Former England soccer player Raheem Sterling was handed a suspended 12-month jail sentence on Wednesday after admitting to driving dangerously while inhaling from a balloon on a highway before being involved in a collision.

Sterling, 31, gave no reaction as the sentence was passed at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court in relation to an incident on May 28 when he crashed his Lamborghini Urus on the M3 in southern England.

The sentence is suspended for 18 months.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to dangerous driving, possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

This is the moment Raheem Sterling swerved in and out of motorway traffic in a Lamborghini while inhaling nitrous oxide, before crashing into a barrier and being arrested. Faced with overwhelming video evidence from the prosecution, he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving. https://t.co/hDAQJkjEn1 — Crown Prosecution Service (@CPSUK) November 25, 2026

Sterling also has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.

Police footage of Sterling’s arrest on the day of the incident shows him in the crashed car with two canisters on his lap, as the officer tells him: “You can put that down, mate,” Britain’s Press Association reported.

His vehicle had veered off the carriageway and struck a metal gate, causing damage to his car, the court heard.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported, officials previously said.

Sterling, who scored 20 goals in 82 appearances for England, is currently without a club. He has played for a number of England’s top teams — Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal — and was at Dutch club Feyenoord on a short-term deal last season.