LONDON: Referees’ chief Howard Webb said he was “really disappointed” with the VAR mistake that allowed Erling Haaland’s winner in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Haaland scored in the second half of City’s victory against archrivals United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Haaland’s close-range finish from Josko Gvardiol’s cross was initially disallowed for offside, but VAR official Matt Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus overturned the decision.

Donohue ruled City midfielder Enzo Fernandez was not interfering with play when he tried to reach the ball before it was finished off by Haaland.

City went on to win 1-0, but the result was overshadowed by the controversy involving the decisive goal.

United manager Michael Carrick said he was “staggered” by the decision because Fernandez blocked Lisandro Martinez’s attempt to clear and potentially distracted goalkeeper Senne Lammens.

Donohue and Antrobus have been stood down by the Pro Ref organisation for this weekend’s Premier League matches.

Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, said on the ‘Match Officials: Mic’d Up’ programme on Tuesday: “I was really disappointed with this outcome. We all are. None more so than the officials themselves.

“They take a lot of personal pride in what they do and they’re obviously hurting now, having fallen short in this situation.

Howard Webb explains the awarding of the goal in the Manchester derby and how the VAR review didn’t lead to the right outcome



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“They’ll not be officiating again until after the international break. We’ve reached out to Manchester United and acknowledged the error, as we do when these things happen.”

Asked how the VAR officials had come to the conclusion that Fernandez was not interfering with play, Webb said: “In that moment, he (Donohue) gets tunnel vision.

“He gets focused on Haaland, and it’s down to the rest of his team to pull him out of that tunnel, and unfortunately, that didn’t happen on this occasion.

“This goal should have been disallowed. We’ll review it, reflect upon it, and try to take the learning forward to prevent this unusual type of error from happening again.”