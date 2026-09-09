STUTTGART, Germany: Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirović scored the first hat trick of the Champions League season in the span of 12 first-half minutes against Viking on Wednesday.

Demirović found his rhythm to strike in the 20th, 26th and 32nd minutes and give Stuttgart a 3-1 lead at halftime against the Norwegian newcomer. Viking captain Zlatko Tripić had leveled in the 22nd.

Eight hat tricks were scored in the Champions League last season, including two by Kylian Mbappé in the league phase for Real Madrid, both in away games at Kairat Almaty and Olympiakos.

The 28-year-old Bosnian international scored just once in eight games when Stuttgart featured in the first edition of the new single-standings format two years ago.

Stuttgart placed 26th and did not advance to the knockout phase.

Demirović also did not score when starting all four of Bosnia-Herzegovina’s games at the 2026 World Cup, losing to the United States in the round of 32.

His first two goals were shots that went in after hitting the underside of the crossbar, and his third was too powerful for Viking goalkeeper Arild Ostbo’s attempted save.

Demirović left the field to a standing ovation when he was substituted off in the 62nd with the score still 3-1.

Viking, which edged Bodø/Glimt to win the Norwegian league title last year, are playing in the main phase for the first time in the 35-season Champions League era.

On Tuesday, Borussia Dortmund forward Serhou Guirassy scored three times in a 3-2 win over Villarreal but the third was an own goal for the Spanish visitor.