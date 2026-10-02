DUBAI: The FlyDubai pilot who helped foil Wednesday’s cockpit attack deserves recognition for confronting a “serious terrorist act,” Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the president of UAE, has said.

The Indian pilot, Smit Machchhar, “deserves every bit of appreciation, for he embodied the meaning of courage and responsibility in the face of a dangerous terrorist act and a potential disaster,” Gargash said on X.

“His professionalism and moral sense in the darkest of circumstances make him a true hero. Far from the easy reduction of what happened or the adoption and promotion of conspiracy theories, vigilance and caution remain essential in confronting the risks of extremism and terrorism,” he added.