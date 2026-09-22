LONDON: TikTok Live is marking Saudi National Day with a weeklong initiative highlighting the Kingdom’s heritage and local creators.

During the “Heritage Comes Alive” campaign, which began on Sept. 21 and continues until Sept. 27, Saudi-based creators will share stories and perspectives about the country’s culture and history.

“Saudi heritage lives in the stories people tell, the traditions they pass down and the places that bring communities together,” said Nour Chamkhi, brand and reputation lead for TikTok Live MENA.

“This National Day, Heritage Comes Alive will put those stories in the hands of the creators who know them best.”

The initiative was developed in collaboration with Dirah Development and is led by Saba Alkhamis, a cultural researcher and host of the “Vision, Culture and Policy” podcast. The content will focus on Riyadh’s historic Ad-Dirah district and sites including Al-Moaiqaliah commercial hub, Al-Qaisariyah market, Ushaiqer village, and the Dekhnah area.

TikTok said the campaign would also allow audiences to engage with local creators in real time and share their own memories and views.

Afnan Aldolimi, head of communications at Dirah Development, described Ad-Dirah as “the root we belong to and the birthplace of Riyadh.”

She added: “We should not only protect this heritage but also make sure that everyone, in our generation and future generations, celebrates it and feels a sense of belonging to it.”

The Kingdom will celebrate its 96th National Day on Wednesday, Sept. 23. TikTok said interest in National Day content had risen this month, with searches for “96 Saudi National Day” increasing by 457 percent compared with August.