LONDON: Syria is committed to US-mediated efforts to reach a “diplomatic solution” with Israel, Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said on Tuesday, despite continuing Israeli attacks in Syrian territory since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

The Syrian Arab Republic recorded 65 incursions by Israeli forces in July and 52 during the first 18 days of August in the southern province of Quneitra and the outskirts of Damascus, he added, and Israeli forces detained 147 Syrians, 49 of whom remain in custody.

“Despite these challenges, we are still committed to the option of a diplomatic solution, and we are working seriously to achieve this … We are engaged in negotiations mediated by the United States of America,” Al-Shaibani said during a press conference in Damascus with his Danish counterpart, Lars Lokke Rasmussen.

He reiterated calls by Syrian authorities for Israel to withdraw from territory it has occupied in southern Syria, and from a demilitarized UN buffer zone it seized in late 2024.

Al-Shaibani and Rasmussen met to discuss the strengthening of bilateral ties a day after Copenhagen reopened its embassy in Damascus, which had been closed for 14 years.

Their meeting at Tishreen Palace focused in particular on a proposed partnership agreement covering the agriculture, energy, aviation, investment and migration sectors, the Syrian Arab News Agency reported.

Al-Shaibani thanked Denmark for its support for Syria’s recovery and reconstruction. The ministers also confirmed a previous announcement that direct flights between Damascus and Copenhagen would begin on Sept. 21.

Earlier, Syria’s interim president, Ahmad Al-Sharaa, met Rasmussen and his delegation at the People’s Palace to discuss cooperation in investment, trade, science and culture.

Rasmussen officially reopened the Danish Embassy in Damascus on Monday. He said it reaffirmed Copenhagen’s commitment to support for Syria, which is recovering from a civil war that began in 2011 and ended in December 2024 with the fall of the president, Bashar Assad, and his regime in the face of an opposition offensive.

Al-Shaibani wrote in a message posted on social media platform X: “A particularly important moment was the reopening of the Danish Embassy in Damascus, making Denmark the first Scandinavian country to reopen its embassy in Syria after 14 years.

“This is a significant step in our growing relationship and a welcome sign of Syria’s renewed engagement with its European partners.”