RIYADH: Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and the Muslim World League condemned continued Houthi attacks targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia, as regional concern mounted over threats to civilians and key shipping routes.

Kuwait strongly condemned attacks on civilian targets in Khamis Mushait, Abha and Taif involving ballistic missiles and drones, according to the Saudi Press Agency. The attacks injured a number of civilians and caused damage to homes and vehicles.

In its statement, Kuwait described the attacks as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and a breach of international law and international humanitarian law.

Qatar also condemned the attacks in a statement published by the Qatar News Agency on Tuesday. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the attacks as disgraceful acts of aggression and an unacceptable disregard for civilian lives.

The Jordanian government also condemned the attacks on Tuesday. Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Al-Majali reaffirmed Jordan’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

The Muslim World League also condemned what it described as the Houthi militia’s continued criminal attacks on the Kingdom, while Egypt denounced the ongoing targeting of civilian sites in Saudi Arabia.

Separately, Qatar warned that any disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait would have “catastrophic repercussions for the world,” underscoring wider regional concerns about the security of major international trade and energy routes.