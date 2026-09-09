- An explosion was reported at a weapons depot in Burj Al-Nimra, near Sarmada in northern Idlib
DUBAI: At least 14 people were killed and 11 wounded on Wednesday in an explosion at a temporary depot for weapons and remnants of war near the Syrian city of Sarmada in Idlib, state television reported.
Teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the explosion, the operations commander at Idlib’s Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, Walid Aslan, said.
Initial assessments indicated that the blast was caused by munitions, he added.
The Defense Ministry said the weapons and war remnants were being stored at the site before being transported elsewhere, and that some of its personnel were among those wounded.
Aslan said that teams were assessing the site, securing the area and taking the necessary measures to address any potential risks.
Civil Defence and firefighting teams were deployed to the scene, but successive explosions hampered efforts to extinguish the blaze as thick smoke billowed from the site for hours. Authorities have not said what caused the initial explosion.
*With Reuters