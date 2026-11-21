MANAMA: Bahraini authorities said on Saturday that Iran targeted a civilian industrial facility, causing a fire and damage, in the latest attack on the Gulf nation this week.

“As a result of the heinous Iranian aggression, a civilian industrial facility was targeted, causing a fire at the site. Civil Defense is working to bring the fire under control,” the interior ministry said on X.

“Preliminary reports indicate material damage, with no injuries reported,” it added, without specifying the site’s location.

The ministry had earlier warned residents of a potential threat.

Two residents told an AFP correspondent that they saw smoke rising above Sitra Island, on Bahrain’s east coast, which is home to several industrial facilities including a refinery run by state oil company Bapco.

Bahrain has been targeted several times this month, after a lull in Iranian attacks on Gulf countries since September.

The country, which hosts the US navy’s Fifth Fleet, was heavily targeted earlier in the war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran in February.