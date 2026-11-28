LATAKIA: Officials, religious leaders and residents gathered at St. Michael’s Church in the Syrian coastal city of Latakia on Friday for a Christmas tree lighting ceremony that emphasized peace, national unity and coexistence among the country’s diverse communities.

Organized by the Latakia governorate ahead of Christmas, the event featured artistic performances and Christmas carols celebrating the values of solidarity, shared identity and belonging.

Latakia Governor Ahmad Mustafa said the Syrian state remained committed to ensuring security, peace and justice for all citizens, improving public services and providing dignified living conditions.

He also highlighted the province’s development potential, stressing that progress depends on cooperation and solidarity among residents.

Greek Orthodox Metropolitan Athanasios Fahd of Latakia and its dependencies said the Christmas tree lighting symbolized love, fraternity, unity and peace.

He called for overcoming the legacy of years of hardship, strengthening social cohesion and working collectively to build a more stable future for Syria.

Wassim Skaif, a member of the Orthodox Youth Movement, said the annual celebration, titled “Christmas Is Here,” commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ while promoting the values of love, peace and giving.

“The Christmas tree represents the shared joy that brings together the people of Latakia,” he said.

Participants described the event as a longstanding tradition reflecting Syria’s cultural and religious diversity and the spirit of coexistence among its communities.

Chris Kabbas said she was pleased to attend a celebration that conveyed a message of peace and national unity, while Patricia Hamwi expressed hope for prosperity, happiness and goodwill across the country.

The celebration coincided with public events across Syria marking the second anniversary of the launch of the Deterrence of Aggression Battle on Nov. 27, 2024, which began in the Aleppo countryside and culminated in the liberation of Damascus on Dec. 8 that year, putting an end to five decades of Assad rule.