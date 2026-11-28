TEHRAN: Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei on Saturday warned “foreigners” against interfering with economic ties with Iraq, after Baghdad won praise from Washington for cracking down on oil smuggling.

“Foreigners must not be allowed to negatively impact Iran-Iraq economic cooperation,” Rezaei told Iraqi national security adviser Qassem Al-Aboudi at a meeting in Tehran, according to the state broadcaster.

This week, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi moved to bring border crossings in the Kurdistan region and several oil fields under federal control in an effort to curb smuggling.

Baghdad has also stepped up efforts to disarm Tehran-aligned Shiite armed groups. Iraq and the Kurdistan region have long served as transit routes for oil headed into Iran.

The Iraqi government’s moves were praised by United States President Donald Trump on his Truth Social platform.

An adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader ‌Ayatollah ‌Mojtaba Khamenei ‌earlier warned Iraq not to ‌become ‌a “tool of Trump” over the border crossings.



In his post on X, Mohammad ​Mokhber said Iraq should "remain vigilant on border issues" so that it does not become an instrument for "carrying out the policies of the criminal Trump."

Washington accuses Tehran of using Iraq to evade sanctions and has previously sanctioned Iraqi individuals and companies over the blending of Iraqi and Iranian oil.

Following the Iraqi crackdown, Iraq’s state news agency cited an intelligence document revealing routes through the northern Kurdistan region that were used to truck oil into Iran.

There, according to the document, it was blended with Iranian crude and exported to Afghanistan for domestic consumption.

The US military has imposed a blockade on Iranian ports in response to Iran’s restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, further curbing the country’s oil exports.

Iran has blockaded the strategic waterway during the Middle East war, seriously disrupting oil and gas exports and sending prices soaring.

Iran and Iraq, both predominantly Shiite countries, share a border stretching more than 1,400 kilometers (850 miles), with at least eight official crossings.





