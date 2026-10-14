LONDON: A container ship has sunk near the Strait of Hormuz after being hit by a ​projectile, while a separate dry bulk carrier damaged in an earlier attack is also reported to be sinking, maritime security sources said on Wednesday.

“Commercial vessel ‘GFS PRIDE’ ‌reported sunk ‌with floating containers ... mariners cautioned,” ​the ‌Hydrographer ⁠of ​Pakistan said in ⁠a navigational warning to ships dated Oct. 14.

The Singapore-flagged vessel’s UAE-based manager GFS Ship Management FZE could not be immediately reached for comment.

The loss of the GFS Pride marks the second vessel to ⁠sink since the US-Iran war began ‌on Feb. 28, ‌according to data from UN shipping ​agency, the International ‌Maritime Organization.

In a separate incident, the Antigua ‌and Barbuda-flagged Cape Dao was reported to be sinking close to the strait after being struck by a projectile on September 23, the sources added.

The ‌vessel’s UAE-based manager Peonies Shipmanagement FZE could not be immediately reached for ⁠comment.

“The ⁠Antigua & Barbuda flagged bulk carrier CAPE DAO, originally hit on the 23 September, is reported to be sinking after an unsuccessful rescue attempt,” British maritime risk management group Vanguard said in a note on Wednesday.

Iran is deploying new tactics to target ships sailing through the Strait of Hormuz as it seeks to keep oil prices ​high and influence the ​US midterm elections, two senior Iranian officials told Reuters.