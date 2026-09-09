The death toll has risen to three in an explosion on Wednesday inside a weapons depot in the Burj Al-Nimra area near Sarmada of northern Idlib.

More than 10 people were also injured in the blast, media reports said.

Teams were dispatched to the site immediately after the explosion, the operations commander at Idlib’s Emergency and Disaster Management Directorate, Walid Aslan, said.

Initial assessments indicated that the blast was caused by munitions, he added.

Aslan said that teams were assessing the site, securing the area and taking the necessary measures to address any potential risks.