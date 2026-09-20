LONDON: An explosion was reported Sunday in Iraq’s Erbil, local media said, and authorities were investigating.

The blast occurred in the 32 Park area near the headquarters of the Zeravani forces, a local source told Shafaq News Agency.

The nature and cause of the explosion were not immediately known.

The Erbil Security Directorate, known as Asayish, told Kurdistan24 that it would not release further information until its investigation was completed.

Authorities had not reported any casualties or damage.