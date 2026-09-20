DAMASCUS: At least four people were injured following a series of explosions at an Aleppo army site in northern Syria early Monday, state media reported.

The cause of the explosions, which Syrian state media SANA said occurred at an "army site" in the vicinity of the town of Al-Eis, was not immediately known.

One civilian was injured by shrapnel as a result of the explosion at "an ammunition depot", SANA reported later, quoting the Ministry of Emergency and Disaster Management.

Two civilians suffered temporary "breathing difficulties", while another civilian was injured in a traffic accident while attempting to flee the blast area, it added.

Syria's civil defence teams transported the injured and evacuated three families from the blast site and remain on "high alert... due to the continued explosions".

Aleppo civil defence operations chief Faisal Mohammad Ali, quoted by the state-run Al-Ikhbariya channel, said earlier that the explosions had prevented emergency services from reaching the site swiftly.

A resident of Aleppo's Hamdaniyeh neighbourhood told AFP they heard a "huge explosion" and when they went up to the roof could see "large flames in the distance".

Aleppo governor Azzam al-Gharib urged residents not to leave their homes for the time being, adding that "hospitals, ambulance and emergency teams are on full alert".

Roads leading to the site of the explosions were closed "to ensure the safety of civilians", Aleppo's Internal Security Command was quoted by SANA as saying.

Several such blasts have previously occurred in Syria, which is emerging from more than a decade of civil war following the toppling of longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in late 2024.

An explosion of unknown origin killed 11 people at a military site in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor on Friday.

Earlier this month, an explosion at a weapons depot belonging to the Ministry of Defense killed 14 people and injured 11 in Syria's northwest Idlib province.

Five people were killed just over a week earlier in the same area when a vehicle carrying munitions exploded.