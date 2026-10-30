DUBAI: Doctors without Borders has stopped producing specialized 3D-printed masks for patients with severe facial burns in Gaza after restrictions on medical supplies prevented the organization from obtaining essential materials

The organization has warned children may be left with permanent disabilities as a result of the shortages, which come amid wider restrictions affecting humanitarian institutions operating in Gaza.

In December 2025, Israeli authorities revoked the registration of MSF and 37 other international NGOs, raising concerns about their ability to continue delivering humanitarian assistance.

“We produced the last 3D-printed mask for victims of severe burns in Gaza on October 14, 2026. Due to restrictions and blockages by the Israeli authorities of essential items, we are unable to continue supporting patients who have suffered extensive injuries and burns on their faces,” said physiotherapist manager Dr Feras Swairjo.

MSF told Arab News that many patients in Gaza had suffered severe burns, with some having extensive injuries as a result of Israeli airstrikes and others suffering burns while cooking in overcrowded tents or on open fires.

“Without these specialized masks, patients face the risk of permanent facial disfigurement and disabilities that can affect their ability to move, see, or even breathe normally,” reported MSF.

The agency said they had the medical expertise and capacity to provide aid in Gaza, but they were being deprived of the basic materials needed to do the work and access of resources into the strip was limited.

“The blockages of these essential supplies risk leaving children with preventable disabilities for the rest of their lives. It is a man-made problem that can be solved today,” Swairjo said.

MSF reported in April that children accounted for 85 percent of its 88 active patients receiving treatment for severe facial burns in Gaza.

The organization said it was the only provider of 3D-printed physiotherapy masks in the territory, making the suspension of production particularly concerning for patients who depend on the specialized treatment.

The masks apply consistent pressure to healing burns, preventing hypertrophic scarring and contractures that can impair breathing, movement, and facial function. They are individually designed using 3D scans of patients' faces and apply controlled pressure to healing skin. The treatment helps prevent thickened scars and contractures, which can restrict facial movement and affect essential functions such as breathing and vision.

MSF called on Israeli authorities to allow the unrestricted entry of the medical materials needed to treat patients and warned of serious consequences if these injuries were left untreated.