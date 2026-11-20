RIYADH: By the 17th minute, it seemed as if Al-Ahli were braced for a high-scoring defeat against Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo, who had opened the scoring for Al-Nassr with his 986th career goal just three minutes earlier, stepped up to take a penalty, only for his effort to rattle the post.

By the 71st minute, Al-Ahli had taken the lead, courtesy of an Ivan Toney penalty that nestled into the exact corner Ronaldo had tried to score in earlier. Suddenly, the worry that had overtaken Al-Ahli fans in the first 45 minutes had vanished and the belief in mounting a title challenge is back on the cards.

The Saudi Pro League returned after a 21-day hiatus for the postponed Matchday 9 clash between Al-Ahli and Al-Nassr, who played out another thrilling encounter.

The fixture was initially postponed to March after logistical difficulties prevented Al-Nassr from making it to Jeddah in time in October, but the postponement of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup prompted the SPL to bring the fixture forward.

Al-Nassr looked to have benefited the most from the international break inside the first 20 minutes, as they tormented the hosts with their constant high pressing.

As early as the third minute, the visitors found themselves through on goal when Abdullah Al-Hamddan won possession from Galeno, before Al-Ahli right-back Saeed Baattia played a dangerous back pass toward the empty space.

Angelo pounced on the loose ball and drove toward goal with acres of space. The far corner looked prime for a right-footed finish but he used his stronger left and the shot swung away from Edouard Mendy’s goal instead.

But it took just 11 minutes from that moment for Al-Nassr to take the lead, as Samu Costa won possession from Valentin Atangana to release Ronaldo in the box. In his first game after international retirement, Ronaldo did not need to look at goal as he turned and finished with a powerful low effort into the far corner.

Baattia’s struggles continued as Al-Ahli failed to find their footing in the first half, when the full-back brought down Al-Nassr left-back Awad Aman in the box and the referee pointed to the spot. Al-Ahli looked out of gas before the game had truly got going, with Ronaldo eyeing his 987th goal and a comfortable cushion in the lead.

The roar from Al-Ahli fans when Ronaldo rattled the post may have rivaled the cheers for their own goals later on, because they knew that the momentum was primed to shift in their favor. And shift it did.

From what looked like an ordinary corner in the 32nd minute, Mohamed Simakan cleared the ball high above the area. But Merih Demiral tracked its flight and rose to head home and equalize. Al-Nassr’s players complained, citing Ziyad Al-Johani’s infringement on goalkeeper Bento, and the referee agreed. The goal was disallowed.

But Al-Ahli were intent on coming back and it took a player who had not scored a league goal for the club in 364 days to get them there. On the stroke of halftime, Galeno brought back memories of Al-Ahli’s AFC Champions League Elite title-winning campaign with a belter from outside the box, after Toney laid off a long ball toward him. Al-Ahli were back and they had no intention of losing their grip on that momentum.

Ange Postecoglou’s side did not re-emerge in the second half. A recurring issue for the Australian this season has been rallying his players after they lose their early dominance. Al-Nassr failed to pose a genuine threat to Al-Ahli after their early momentum and the hosts’ chances became more dangerous as the minutes went by.

After an Al-Ahli attack broke down in the 70th minute the referee went to VAR to review Al-Hamddan’s challenge on Demiral inside the box for a potential penalty. For the second time on the night, Facundo Figueroa pointed to the spot, and Toney stepped up to hit it into the bottom corner past Bento for the lead.

But Al-Ahli knew they needed more than a one-goal lead to see out the game and after the restart found themselves in the box, only for Trincao’s pass across goal to Toney to be blocked. The corner that followed did bring the goal, as Eduard Sperstyan’s cross flew over the near-post defense to find Roger Ibanez, who nodded the ball home for Al-Ahli’s third on the night in the 75th minute to seal the 3-1 victory.

Al-Ahli’s win narrows the gap in the title race, as they now move into fourth place on 24 points while Al-Nassr remain in third on 28 points. Al-Hilal remain top with 30 points and a game in hand, but with as many as five title contenders this season and just 12 games played, the race has a long way to go.

A victory like this can rally Al-Ahli toward a title race they considered unlikely as recently as two months ago, when they had lost a number of league games and were eliminated from the FIFA Intercontinental Cup by Mamelodi Sundowns.

For Al-Nassr, however, there are many questions to answer. The defeat ends a six-game winning streak that began after the 4-0 loss to Al-Ain in the ACL Elite before the first international break. Al-Nassr led, had a penalty to make it two, and instead left Jeddah defeated. Ronaldo’s miss will be the image of the night but the bigger worry for Postecoglou is what followed: a side that led and had no answer once Al-Ahli leveled.