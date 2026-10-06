RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donated blood on Tuesday, launching the annual national blood donation campaign for 2026.

The gesture embodies the crown prince’s continued commitment to humanitarian work and the promotion of community health, as well as his ongoing support for national initiatives aimed at fostering a culture of giving and volunteerism, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The donation conveys an inspiring national and humanitarian message that reflects the values ​​of social solidarity and cohesion upon which Saudi society is built, SPA added.

It also underscores the importance of taking the initiative to donate blood to save lives and support patients requiring emergency medical care and those suffering from cancer, blood disorders, and critical conditions.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of regular, voluntary blood donation, instil a sense of social responsibility, and contribute to achieving self-sufficiency in blood units and components.

It seeks to increase voluntary blood donation rates and support the healthcare system’s efforts to ensure a safe, sustainable supply of blood and blood components, thereby meeting the therapeutic needs of patients across the Kingdom.

The Kingdom continues to make significant strides in promoting a culture of voluntary blood donation; the number of donors exceeded 900,000 in 2025.

These ongoing efforts aim to boost voluntary donation rates and ensure the sustainability of the national blood supply, aligning with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030.

The annual national blood donation campaign for 2025 has contributed to a fourfold increase in the number of donors, achieving the highest donor turnout in the history of the Kingdom’s blood banks—exceeding 65,000 donors— of whom over 85 percent were first-time donors.

This progress directly helped patients, providing over 63,000 units of blood, 10,000 units of platelets, and 10,000 units of plasma to those in need