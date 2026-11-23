ADEN: Iran-backed Houthi militia on Monday shelled trucks and passenger buses in southern Yemen’s Lahj province, killing and wounding civilians traveling on a road linking communities in Lahj and neighboring Taiz, Yemen’s military said.

A military spokesperson said in a statement that the shelling struck vehicles in the Saylat Hayjat Al-Abd area of Al-Maqatirah district, along the Tur Al-Bahah–Al-Maqatirah road.

The vehicles served no military purpose, the statement said, describing the road as a “lifeline for residents of the two provinces.” It called the attack a “war crime” and accused the Houthis of repeatedly targeting civilians and restricting travel.

The military linked the shelling to a what it described as a “broader pattern of Houthi abuses,” including the siege of Taiz, the closure of roads leading to the city and attacks on civilian sites in Lahj, Aden and Taiz.

It pledged to secure key routes and open roads for residents, UN personnel and aid agencies.

https://t.co/F0AP7P5czt — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) November 23, 2026

The statement came hours after Yemeni government forces reported that in Taiz, a Houthi ballistic missile struck a house in the village of Kahlan, in Al-Aqrud area, killing two civilians and wounding seven, Yemeni forces said.

A Houthi sniper shot and wounded a woman in the same area, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson later said forces detected a ballistic missile launched from Saada province toward the city of Aden. He said the missile fell in the city of Dhamar.

The spokesperson said the incident showed that Houthi ballistic missiles "threaten civilians and civilian objects indiscriminately," and that "the danger extends to Yemen's various provinces."

He said it also reflected the Iran-backed group's "disregard for Yemeni lives."

رصدت القوات المسلحة إطلاق صاروخ باليستي من محافظة صعدة باتجاه مدينة عدن، و سقوطه في مدينة ذمار. — الناطق الرسمي للقوات المسلحة اليمنية (@spokespersonyem) November 23, 2026

Also on Monday, Yemen's military claimed 647 strikes against Houthi targets as part of Operation Dawn of Yemen, with support from the Popular Resistance and aircraft from the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.

The operations comprised 16 air raids, 545 artillery attacks, 36 drone strikes and 50 rocket-launcher barrages targeting Houthi positions, fortifications, weapons emplacements and reinforcements, a military spokesperson said.

The strikes killed or wounded 122 Houthi commanders and fighters and destroyed or disabled 56 vehicles and other pieces of military equipment, the spokesperson said.

Government and allied forces also repelled Houthi attacks on Taiz city and its countryside, foiled infiltration attempts and shot down an explosive drone, while warplanes struck Houthi gatherings and vehicles on several fronts, the spokesperson said.

Fighting continued east of Taiz, in Marib province, where forces said they repelled infiltration attempts, forced Houthi fighters to flee and shot down a drone. Clashes also continued in Dhale, Lahj, Shabwa and Hajjah provinces, where forces reportedly inflicted casualties and equipment losses on the Houthis.

The government forces said the Houthis bear full responsibility for attacks on civilians and residential properties. They described the missile and sniper attacks as violations of international humanitarian law and said those responsible would be held to account, as they pledged to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure.