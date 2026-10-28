TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday Tehran remained ​in close contact with intermediaries on discussing ideas for ensuring implementation of an Iranian proposal aimed at ending ‌the war ‌in ​the ‌Middle ⁠East.

Foreign ​Minister Abbas ⁠Araqchi said Iran continued to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and raised the ⁠possibility of the seven-day ‌plan ‌proposed by ​Tehran being ‌completed in less ‌than a week if implemented.

Araqchi has previously said that under the ‌proposal the Strait of Hormuz, one of ⁠the ⁠world’s most important energy shipping channels, could be reopened if certain conditions were met. US President Donald Trump rejected it, prompting further Qatari mediation.