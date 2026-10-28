- Iran is expected to provide a response by the end of the week
- Concerns remain over potential Israeli attacks on Iran
TEHRAN: Iran’s foreign minister said on Wednesday Tehran remained in close contact with intermediaries on discussing ideas for ensuring implementation of an Iranian proposal aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said Iran continued to give diplomacy a chance to succeed and raised the possibility of the seven-day plan proposed by Tehran being completed in less than a week if implemented.
Araqchi has previously said that under the proposal the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy shipping channels, could be reopened if certain conditions were met. US President Donald Trump rejected it, prompting further Qatari mediation.