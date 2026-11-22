JEDDAH: The Saudi Toyota Championship’s Drift and Autocross titles will be decided in Jeddah when the two series hold their third and final rounds Nov. 26–28.

The drift finale is scheduled for Nov. 26–27, followed by the autocross decider Nov. 27–28. Both follow two rounds held in Al-Ahsa in October, where drivers competed for points toward the season titles.

Mohammed Al-Orabi won the Pro category in the second drift round, ahead of Ahmed Al-Amri and Yousef Bahuwirth.

Fahad bin Rubayyi took the Semi-Pro honors, followed by Sultan Al-Okaily and Saud Al-Abbasi. Qaswara Hamam led the Amateur field, with Amer Al-Okaily second and Osama Al-Asiri third.

In the second autocross round, Jordan’s Mustafa Al-Atari posted the fastest overall time of 1 minute, 9.894 seconds and won the P1 class.

Amro El-Hassan won P2, Prince Abdulaziz Saudi Al-Saud took P4 and Omar Al-Aini claimed P5. Reem Al-Aboud led the women’s category.

Other autocross class winners were Ali Al-Khydhayr in G1, Rakan Al-Saheel in G2, Zaid Al-Hazza in G3, Ahmed bin Khanen in G5 and Zaid Masri in G1+.

The two disciplines will test different skills in the season finales. Drift drivers will be judged on precision, speed, style and car control, while Autocross competitors will race against the clock on a course marked by traffic cones.

The Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, which owns and oversees the championships, is holding the event with Bakhashab Motorsport as organizer and Jameel Motorsport as the championships’ official partner.

The two series are part of the federation’s efforts to expand participation in motorsports and develop Saudi drivers through organized competition.