DUBAI: Iran has been condemned after it launched drone attacks on the UAE and Jordan, state news agency WAM reported on Monday.

The drone launched against the UAE was intercepted by air defense systems over its territorial waters, with the attack described as a “dangerous escalation.”

The report said Iran’s actions represented a “flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and poses a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attacks “constituted a dangerous escalation, an unacceptable act of aggression, and a direct threat to the UAE’s security, stability, and territorial integrity, in violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

The UAE emphasized that it would not tolerate any threat to its security and sovereignty. It said it reserved the right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensured the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

The ministry added that the attack was unequivocally condemned and rejected under all legal and humanitarian norms, stressing the need to immediately halt these attacks and ensure full compliance with the cessation of all hostilities.

The UAE holds Iran fully responsible for these attacks and their repercussions.

The condemnation was mirrored by Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi, who said the use of a drone against the UAE “constituted a dangerous escalation, a flagrant violation of the sovereignty, security, and stability of the UAE, as well as a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents.”

He said GCC nations would “stand united” alongside the UAE in the face of anything that threatened its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.”

He also called for an immediate cessation of the attacks and hostile acts by Iran, holding it fully responsible for their repercussions.

And in Kuwait the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday expressed the country’s condemnation of Iran’s attack on the UAE.

In a statement, the ministry reiterated Kuwait’s full solidarity with the UAE, affirming its support and backing for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and protect its security and territorial integrity.

The UAE has also condemned attacks today which targeted Jordan. The MoFA said this was a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty and a threat to its security and stability.