Iranian negotiators left Doha on Sunday, but their departure was not due to difficulties in discussions with Qatari mediators, an official briefed on the talks told Reuters on Monday.

The clarification follows three consecutive days of consultations between Iranian negotiators and Qatari mediators aimed at pushing for a deal to end the US-Israeli war on Iran.

The discussions took place amid concerns that the conflict could escalate again after the November 3 US midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump has said Washington will not launch new attacks on Iran before the vote and has described talks with Tehran as productive, although he has not ruled out further military action afterwards.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the purpose of the ongoing and progressing discussions was to continue consultations with Qatari mediators, adding that Tehran was prepared for both defence and diplomacy.

Araqchi also said discussions on a proposed two-day arrangement were continuing, but that no final conclusion had been reached.

Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera quoted Araqchi as saying in an interview on Saturday that Iranian and Qatari negotiators had developed a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days of a potential agreement with Washington.

Iran has repeatedly warned that it would retaliate against US and Israeli targets in neighbouring countries in the event of further attacks.

The eight-month-old conflict has disrupted global oil supplies and fuelled instability across the Middle East.

The latest clarification that the Iranian delegation's departure was not due to difficulties in the discussions comes as diplomatic efforts continue, although no final agreement has been announced.