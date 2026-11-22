World Health ‌Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Sunday that heavy fighting near ​a hospital in Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri province disrupted Ebola response efforts and forced health workers and aid partners to shelter inside a maternity ward for more than 24 hours.

Tedros ‌said in ‌a post on ​X ‌that ⁠the ​clashes were ⁠taking place near the area where the Ebola outbreak first emerged and had put patients, their families and health workers at “grave risk.”

He added that attacks across ⁠eastern Congo had increased since ‌late October, ‌seriously affecting the ​Ebola response.

The ‌WHO is working with humanitarian ‌partners to secure a safe exit for staff trapped at the facility and called for the protection of ‌hospital workers, patients and health care facilities, Tedros said.

The Ebola outbreak ⁠in ⁠eastern Democratic Republic of Congo remains out of control six months after it was first declared, with case numbers and deaths rising at a record pace.

Over 11,000 people have been infected and over 5,500 have died since it was ​declared on May ​15, according to government data.