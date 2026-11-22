DAMASCUS: A landmine explosion killed five children and wounded one in northwest Syria, state media reported on Sunday.

State TV said the blast was caused by a mine “left behind” during the rule of toppled President Bashar Assad’s government and occurred in the village of Um Khuzaym in the countryside of Idlib province.

Landmines and unexploded ordnance remain scattered across Syria after more than 13 years of civil war, during which different sides planted mines in parts of the country.

Between the fall of Assad in December 2024 and early September this year, a Syria-wide coordination mechanism led by the UN Mine Action Service recorded 1,337 explosive ordnance incidents, which killed or injured 2,375 people, including more than 850 children.

Simon Jackson, Syria program manager for NGO HALO Trust, told AFP in September that land mines and unexploded war remnants were causing around one death or injury every six hours.

Syria recorded the world’s highest number of mine and explosive-remnant casualties last year, with 1,600 people killed or wounded, according to a preliminary report published in June by the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor.