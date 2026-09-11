- Commander in Maysan province was dismissed
- Investigation confirmed the attacks’ origin
Attacks on a key Saudi oil pipeline were launched from Iraqi territory, said Iraq’s government Saturday, pledging to probe further.
Iraq closed two key border crossings with Iran, halting all passenger and commercial traffic until further notice, Iran’s state-run media reported Saturday.
An Iraqi military commander was dismissed early on Saturday after investigations confirmed the latest drone attacks targeting Saudi Arabia originated from Iraq, according to a statement by Iraq’s prime minister’s office.
The commander led operations in Maysan province in southern Iraq, according to the statement.