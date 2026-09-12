BEIRUT: Lebanese President Joseph Aoun made a surprise visit to Nabatiyeh on Saturday, with videos showing his convoy entering the southern city.

Aoun said his visit to Nabatiyeh, accompanied by security chiefs and the Lebanese Army commander, was intended to send a clear message that the state stood with residents and was working to provide them with essential services so they could remain in the area safely.

The visit comes amid heightened tensions in southern Lebanon following renewed Israeli strikes and increased security deployments in the area.

Aoun said that Israel’s withdrawal, the return of displaced residents and the reconstruction of affected areas were non-negotiable priorities that Lebanon was committed to achieving.

The next round of negotiations between Israel and Lebanon in Rome have been delayed until October, a US official said Friday.