Iraq’s judiciary on Tuesday said it completed the interrogation of more than 5,700 Daesh group suspects whom the United States transferred from neighboring Syria earlier this year.

The cases will now proceed to trial, while more than 450 Syrians will be released and handed over to their country.

Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council said it concluded “the interrogation phase” of the 5,704 Daesh suspects who were brought from northeast Syria, and referred them to trial.

The investigations led to identifying several Daesh commanders, including top-ranking figures, who were involved in “crimes at the international level”, according to the council.

Six suspects were found to be “directly” involved in forcing people from the Yazidi minority, which suffered some of the worst atrocities at the group’s hands, into “slavery”.

In February, the United States completed the transfer of the detainees who had been held in Syria for years in camps overseen by Kurdish-led forces.

Washington stepped in following Damascus’s recapture of territory surrounding the camps.

Upon their arrival in Iraq, the judiciary began interrogating the detainees ahead of taking legal action against the suspects from 67 countries.

The judicial council said they include around 3,497 Syrians and 474 Iraqis.

The rest are foreign nationals, including from European and other Arab countries.

The judicial council said 457 Syrians will be released and handed over to their country after investigations found no evidence warranting legal action against them.

In April, Iraq handed over two detained foreigners, from Finland and the United States, to their countries after they were cleared of suspicion of belonging to the jihadist group.

Another seven Iraqis were also released.

Many prisons in Iraq are packed with Daesh suspects, and courts have handed down hundreds of death sentences and life terms to those convicted of terrorism offenses, including foreign fighters.

Daesh swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, committing massacres and forcing women and girls into sexual slavery.

Backed by US-led forces, Iraq proclaimed the defeat of Daesh in the country in 2017, and the Kurdish-led Syrian forces ultimately beat back the group in Syria two years later.