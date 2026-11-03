JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general on Tuesday called on intelligence agency Shin Bet to share the progress of its investigation into claims of electoral fraud by Arab Israeli parties, stating that no evidence had yet been submitted.

“If the Shin Bet or any other authority holds evidence that would justify opening an investigation, it is invited to present it,” said Gali Baharav-Miara, according to a statement sent to the media by her spokesperson.

The statement comes after media reported on Tuesday evening that the head of Shin Bet, David Zini, a close associate of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, had requested to question the leaders of the Arab parties as part of an investigation into suspected electoral fraud during last Tuesday’s legislative elections.

“Anyone who needs to be questioned will be, but no one will be investigated without evidentiary grounds,” added Baharav-Miara, who accused Shin Bet of failing to pass on the material from the investigation to the special investigation team under her supervision.

Netanyahu’s Likud party responded to the prosecutor’s statement by accusing her of “obstructing the investigation.”

“She continues to obstruct the investigation and to cover up this serious case of manipulation of the electoral process by foreign actors,” the statement added.