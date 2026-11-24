RIYADH: The Sigg Art Foundation and the Belgian Embassy in Saudi Arabia have hosted a cultural exhibition uniting Saudi and Belgian artists around themes of diplomatic friendship and the evolution of Saudi Vision 2030.

Pascal Gregoire, Belgium’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News: “The idea is really to bring together Saudis and Belgians, an opportunity to get together, to celebrate friendship, but also to celebrate the universal language which is art.

“And it’s very important in these times of uncertainty, of course, not only in Saudi Arabia, not only in the Gulf, but in the whole world.”

The exhibition featured some of the works of Prince Faisal bin Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Saud, highlighting his Sunrise & Sunset collection.

Documenting trips and private moments, the pieces reflect inspiring memories, fleeting beauty, and the encouragement that shaped his creative journey.

Among the first works guests encountered upon entering the embassy was a piece by Khaled Makhshoush, a self-taught Saudi digital artist specializing in pixel art. Rooted in his early interest in gaming, his practice uses digital tools to craft atmospheric works exploring the connection between emotion and real or imagined spaces.

Speaking to Arab News, the artist said: “I take inspiration in my art about my life in Riyadh, the things that inspire me while I walk, while I drive, and I make artwork based on them — on those feelings that I get when I am in the city.

“I think first of all in terms of art generally, and in terms of digital art also specifically, because it brings out a lot of bridges between cultures and between countries.”

Makhshoush highlighted the power of art as a universal language and explained how it connects his patrons globally.

He said: “I’ve seen this (on) the internet, because this is how I upload my art. I get an audience from everywhere in the world. So, the Belgian Embassy is the perfect place to display digital art, because it’s universal, and it’s such a great opportunity.

“I'm very happy to show digital art to the world, and the fact that it’s creating some kind of diplomacy, it’s even better to me.”

Riyadh-based multimedia and textile artist Hana Almilli also presented work. Drawing on her Saudi, Turkish, Syrian, Palestinian, and Kurdish heritage, her research-based practice explores identity through textiles and assemblages.

Also on display was the work of Brussels-based Belgian artist John de Radigues. Working across sculpture and spatial interventions, he explores how shifting perspectives can transform everyday objects and fragmented forms into something unexpectedly recognizable.

Speaking to Arab News, Maurine Sigg, the vice president at the Sigg Art Foundation, highlighted her dedication to supporting Saudi artists.

She said: “We are here tonight at the Belgian Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to celebrate the inauguration of the first big cultural exhibition with the Sigg Foundation and the embassy.

“And we are very happy to be able to host the event today, especially at this very difficult time in Saudi Arabia. It was important for the Sigg Foundation to continue to support Saudi artists, to continue to come, and to continue to support the cultural arts scene. And (the) Sigg Foundation has been established in Saudi Arabia (for) more than 50 years.”

She highlighted the impact of cultures, both Saudi and Belgian, through art, and added: “We have works from Prince Faisal Al-Saud, from the Dar Layan Foundation, and work from Khaled Makhshoush that communicate together. One was photography from Prince Faisal in the 1990s and another work from Khaled, the pixel artist, that was produced in 2022.

“They both capture movements of life in Riyadh in the evolution of Saudi Arabia. Small moments that capture the beautiful evolution toward Vision 2030 here in Saudi Arabia.”