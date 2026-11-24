ADDIS ABABA: The global vaccine alliance Gavi said on Tuesday it plans to buy up to 1.5 million doses of an experimental new vaccine against the rare species of the Ebola virus responsible for a huge outbreak in Congo, if it proves to be safe and effective.

The vaccine, developed by Britain’s University of Oxford and the Serum Institute of India, is in trials in the Democratic Republic of Congo. So far, there are no licensed treatments or vaccines for the Bundibugyo species of Ebola, which has caused the outbreak that has killed more than 5,700 people ⁠in Congo.

Gavi, which ⁠helps the world’s poorest countries buy emergency shots as well as childhood immunizations, did not disclose the financial terms of the deal. It has already given $40 million to help speed up the development of vaccines for Bundibugyo.

Gavi’s chief executive Sania Nishtar said that the deal represented only the first step, ⁠and urged other health agencies to step up with more funding and to quickly draw up protocols for rolling out the vaccine if it is shown to be effective.

Because the vaccine does not yet have an official approval from regulators, it would be rolled out under “expanded access” protocols for emergencies, which require clear guidelines and follow-up procedures from the World Health Organization.

“We have now secured the doses, but in order for those doses to get into arms, the regulatory pathway has to ⁠be all ⁠set and clear, and so we are hoping the WHO will do it as soon as possible,” Nishtar told Reuters at an Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention event in Addis Ababa.

Nishtar also said more funding would be critical for the next steps. She said delivering vaccines under expanded access had cost around $120 per dose when used for Merck’s Ervebo shot before it got WHO approval in 2019. Ervebo targets the Zaire version of Ebola, and is also being tested to see if it can provide cross-protection against Bundibugyo.

Another new vaccine targeting Bundibugyo specifically, made by Moderna, is also in trials.