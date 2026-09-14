Israeli Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar on Sunday called for the revocation of citizenship for directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, whose documentary “NAZA”—depicting Israeli military actions in Gaza—received a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival, according to a statement posted by Zohar on the social media platform X.

In his statement, Zohar said, “I will act immediately to revoke the Israeli citizenship of Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor,” and further accused the filmmakers of “treason against the state” due to the film’s depiction of Israel’s use of artificial intelligence in military operations in Gaza. Zohar’s comments were widely reported by Israeli media, including Haaretz and The Times of Israel.

The documentary “NAZA” focuses on the Israeli military’s use of AI-assisted targeting in Gaza, a subject that has drawn both domestic and international scrutiny. The film’s receipt of a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival has, according to Israeli news outlets such as Ynet and Haaretz, prompted renewed debate within Israel regarding the boundaries of artistic expression and national security. However, no official statistics on public opinion have been released.

Neither Yuval Abraham nor Rachel Szor have responded publicly to the minister’s statement as of Monday. The Israeli Ministry of Interior, which holds authority over citizenship matters, has not issued an official comment on Zohar’s request. The Venice Film Festival jury awarded the special prize to “NAZA” on Saturday, citing its “urgent and courageous storytelling.”

International human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, and film industry representatives such as the European Film Academy, have criticized Zohar’s call, arguing that it threatens freedom of expression in Israel, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The Israeli government, for its part, maintains that national security considerations must be balanced with artistic freedoms. The situation remains under review, and further official responses are expected in the coming days.