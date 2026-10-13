LONDON: King Abdullah of Jordan met Australia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defense Richard Marles in Canberra on Tuesday to discuss enhancing security cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed efforts to achieve stability and de-escalation in the Middle East through dialogue and diplomacy. King Abdullah underscored the need to respect Arab states’ sovereignty and ensure their security, according to the Jordan News Agency.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Al-Harasis, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Jordan’s Ambassador to Australia Janti Kalajoqa and Australia’s Ambassador to Jordan Paula Ganly attended the meeting.

Earlier, King Abdullah met Commander of Joint Operations Vice Admiral Justin Jones at the Australian Department of Defense’s Joint Operations Command Headquarters to discuss cooperation.

On Monday, he discussed ways to strengthen Jordanian-Malaysian relations with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur. He stressed the need for the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to strengthen coordination to halt Israel’s actions in the occupied West Bank and violations of holy sites in East Jerusalem, according to the JNA.