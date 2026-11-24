SINGAPORE: Oil prices extended their falls into a second day on Tuesday to trade near three-month lows on signs of rising crude ​supply and a potential market surplus, though risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz ‌persisted.

Brent crude futures fell 66 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $88.71 a barrel by 06:10 a.m. Saudi time, after posting their lowest close since Aug. 31 on Monday. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 60 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $79.57 a barrel, after hitting their lowest level since Aug. 26 ​earlier in the session.

“Brent has largely lost any upward impetus in recent days as supply conditions ​remain benign despite the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, and the ⁠market weighs the possibility of a future supply glut against persistent Middle East tensions and shipping disruptions,” ​said Suvro Sarkar, head of energy research at DBS Bank.

“However, risk of prices going up again cannot be ruled out as ​nothing has moved in US-Iran talks and both parties could move at some point to test the other's resolve in blockading the strait.”

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards navy said three “violating” oil tankers had caught fire after hitting naval mines in the strait on Monday, Iran’s Press ​TV reported.

The US is also investigating whether Iran was involved in cyberattacks on as many as 50 energy ​tankers, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials and others familiar with the matter.

Libya’s Sharara oil pipeline has reopened after ‌an “unlawful ⁠group” had closed a valve on the pipeline, and oil has begun to flow into storage tanks at the Akakus facility in Zawiya, the chairperson of the National Oil Corp. told Reuters on Monday.

While better supply is weighing on prices, analysts said the market remained fragile.

“Despite some improvement in inventories and product availability, the ​oil market remains under ​severe strain,” Daniel Hynes, ⁠senior commodity strategist at ANZ, said in a client note.

“Oil prices, time spreads, refining margins and investor positioning increasingly suggest the market expects conditions to normalise. Yet logistics ​remain constrained and inventory buffers are thin. The oil system therefore appears to ​be moving ⁠from acute scarcity towards persistent vulnerability, rather than returning to normal.”

Deutsche Bank said that global observed liquids inventory rose 52 million barrels in October, implying an oversupply of 1.7 million barrels each day. Evidence is accumulating that ⁠the global ​market is rebalancing and turning into surplus, although setbacks could ​delay progress, the bank said in a research report.

US crude oil and product inventories likely rose last week, a preliminary Reuters poll ​showed.