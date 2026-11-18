RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said early Wednesday it had carried out a "precision military operation" struck 60 Houthi military targets across Yemen.

Spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki said the strikes were carried out on the group’s locations in Sanaa, Amran, Saada, and Hodeidah.

The operation focused on "degrading the militia's ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) capabilities and neutralizing maritime threats," Al-Maliki said.

The coalition said precision strikes destroyed tunnels housing underground ballistic missile storage facilities, as well as drone assembly and storage workshops.

Later on Wednesday, Saudi air defenses destroyed two Houthi cruise missiles that targeted Riyadh.