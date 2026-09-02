Most Swedish parliamentary parties support greater national measures against Israel to curb its abuses in the Occupied Territories, Human Rights Watch reported on Wednesday.

The organization, citing six civil society groups, said the findings contradict existing Swedish government policies, suggesting that there is a far greater appetite for punitive measures against Israel than policy reflects. The six groups released a survey ahead of general elections on Sept. 13.

Seven of the eight parties in parliament responded to the poll, a joint scheme by Act Church of Sweden, Amnesty International Sweden, Diakonia, HRW, the Swedish Fellowship of Reconciliation, and the Swedish Peace and Arbitration Society.

Christina Abdulahad, advocacy officer at HRW, said: “This survey provides important information from the Swedish parliamentary parties on the steps Sweden needs to take to address grave human rights concerns with the Israeli government.”

“It is crucial for Sweden’s next government, whatever its composition, to bring Swedish policy in line with its international legal obligations.”

All seven parties support Sweden’s obligation to enforce International Criminal Court arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as targeted EU sanctions.

Four of the seven support a Swedish ban on trade with illegal Israeli settlements, the suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement and a restoration of funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees.

The parties were asked to state their positions in relation to Swedish obligations under international law drawn from the UN Genocide Convention, two advisory opinions by the International Court of Justice and the ICC arrest warrants.

The results revealed broad parliamentary support for some measures, notably the settlement trade ban, targeted sanctions and cooperation with the ICC.

On four other issues, party responses indicated a difference between the government coalition and the opposition.

The latter supports a national ban on settlement trade if the EU fails to agree on a bloc-wide ban, suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, a comprehensive review of Swedish relations with Israel and the restoration of UNRWA funding.

Changes to the import and export of arms remain the most controversial issue, as the surveyed parties responded with a range of positions.

Erik Lysen, director of Act Church of Sweden, said: “The survey shows that there is broad political consensus on fundamental principles, such as support for the ICC.

“At the same time, we would like to see Sweden take on a clearer responsibility. It is encouraging that several parties wish to introduce a national ban on trade with the settlements, in line with several other countries in Europe.”

He added: “Upholding international law is not a matter of the right or the left, but is about taking responsibility for common rules that protect people, prevent conflicts and safeguard an international order based on justice rather than power.”