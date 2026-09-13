MUSCAT: Oman has announced the postponement of a meeting scheduled for Monday between Iran and Gulf countries on the Strait of Hormuz, which has become a major flashpoint in the Middle East war.

“It has been decided to postpone to a later date the regional meeting that was to be held on Monday in Salalah, in order to create conditions conducive to a constructive dialogue,” the Oman News Agency said.

Earlier on Sunday, the official IRNA news agency reported that the meeting will be “the first step towards establishing a regional framework for security cooperation” in the Gulf.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said “it will serve as an essential cornerstone for ensuring stability and security”, in a statement carried by the ISNA news agency.

Iran has been at war since February 28, when US-Israeli strikes killed its supreme leader.

Iran retaliated with attacks across the region and blockaded the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of world oil supplies previously flowed.

Tehran has been pushing to formalise its control over the waterway, including potentially charging fees for passage, and has been in negotiations with Muscat, whose territorial waters also cover Hormuz.

The strait was free to use by all nations before the war.