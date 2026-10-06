ISTANBUL: One child died after a teenage girl stabbed eight pupils at a school in Istanbul on Tuesday, the interior ministry said.

The attack took place at a middle school in the city’s northwestern Basaksehir district at around 8:40 am (0540 GMT), officials said.

Eight girls were wounded, one of whom died of her injuries.

“One of the students receiving treatment ... died despite all medical efforts to save her. Treatment is continuing for the seven other wounded students,” a ministry statement said on X.

🚨🇹🇷 - In Istanbul, in the famous Başakşehir district, a knife stabbing attack occurred at a middle school.



At least 3 students were injured, and ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene of the incident. pic.twitter.com/KBs4BM4qwE — Global Brief (@globalbrief_now) October 6, 2026

Police detained the suspected attacker, described by officials as a 15-year-old 10th-grade student from another school.

Middle school students are typically aged between 10 and 14.

Writing on X, Health Minister Kemal Memisoglu earlier said of the eight wounded, there was “one in critical condition and two in moderate-to-serious condition.”

Speaking to reporters, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said the attacker, who was wearing a school uniform, had stabbed the youngsters at random.

“The pupil who carried out the attack lives in the same neighborhood and attends a different school. She entered the premises wearing school uniform and stabbed the children indiscriminately,” he said.

Basaksehir district governor Cemil Ozgur Onegi said the attack was carried out by a high school student.

Last month, a teenager opened fire outside a school in western Turkiye, wounding 11 pupils, three of whom were seriously hurt, before being arrested.

In April, there were two back-to-back shooting attacks by teenagers on consecutive days in southern Turkiye that sparked shock and public concern about security in schools.