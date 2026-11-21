JEDDAH: The 2026 Saudi Toyota Championship Karting season concluded on Saturday in Jeddah, with 80 drivers competing for titles across nine categories at the JCC Karting Circuit.

The national final brought together male and female drivers who had qualified through three rounds in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam.

The championship was held under the supervision of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, which owns the series, and managed by Bakhashab Motorsport in partnership with official partner Jameel Motorsport.

In the Arrive & Drive competition, Wail Taher won the Senior category, ahead of Aous Ahmed and Omar Aldabbagh. Anthony Kilzli took the Junior title, followed by Yousef Raffa and Ehsan Saadeddin, while Bayan Ali won the Mini category ahead of Abdulaziz Altassan and Rakan Ali.

In the IAME competition, Jana Al-Naujiman claimed the Senior title, with Khalid Al-Esayi second and Mohammed Al-Eid third. Hashem Al Djani won the Junior category, followed by Abdulaziz Momen and Mansour Al-Shalhoub. Odai Hakeem took the Mini title, ahead of Abdullah Yassen and Saud Sakkat.

Malik Feras won the Rotax Senior category, followed by Abdululah Altayyab and Abdulaziz Alquraishi. Tamim Feras claimed the Junior title, with Alexander Brown finishing second, while Freddie Gill won the Mini category.

The Saudi Toyota Championship Karting is part of the federation’s efforts to develop motorsport in the Kingdom and provide opportunities for emerging drivers to gain competitive experience. The federation said it would continue to develop pathways in karting while maintaining safety and organizational standards.